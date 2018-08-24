I think about this a lot

I love the movie School of Rock. In the movie, the character of Lawrence is portrayed as a shy nerd, who comes out of his shell through musical expression and the camaraderie of playing in the band. So in fiction the power of art creates friendship and mutual respect.

But one of the DVD commentary tracks for the movie features all of the child actors, and during the commentary the actors who play Freddie and Zach openly mock the actor who plays Lawrence while the others laugh. So in the real world the artistic act of making a movie could not close the emotional and social distance between them.

I think about that a lot.