the left is in a crisis of information

The number one thing people want to know, among those who reach out these days, is what I think about the current moment for the left.

The problem is that most people who identify as socialists today believe that socialism means “the government pays for stuff.” The government paying for things inside a market economy is not only not sufficient for socialism; it is actively contrary to socialism’s interests. And this fundamental misunderstanding is so widespread that it is difficult to even broach the subject.

Were all of this a matter of a clash of ideas, that would be one thing. But we didn’t get to this place through a self-aware new intellectual tendency inside socialism. We got here because a majority of people who know call themselves socialists don’t know that they are taking part in a massive change in the basic definition of socialism. And that is the crisis.

I am frequently encouraged to see this moment as a new flowering of socialist politics. But in terms of basic comprehension of the means and goals of socialism, things are as bad as they ever have been in my lifetime.

The greatest impediment to fixing this condition is that social conditions within socialism have become deeply populist and anti-intellectual. There is no mechanism within the movement today to endorse the necessity of reading. There is in fact a powerful impulse against telling anyone else that they have a political responsibility to become more informed. So I don’t see how this problem gets fixed in the foreseeable future.

I’m excited about this new energy within welfare state liberalism because a more muscular and expansive welfare state liberalism is a moral and political improvement over current conditions. But that’s what we’re talking about, these days, no matter how much people drape themselves in hammers and sickles.