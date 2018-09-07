No one is coming to save media.

There is no new disruptive business plan. There are no deep pockets left unpicked. There is no new technology. No one and nothing is coming to stop the pain. Media is bleeding out, which means that death is coming slowly and then all at once, with only a period of cold numbness to signal when one becomes the other.

I won’t give you the song and dance about how important Real Journalism is. You know it. And I do too. I am gutted and terrified by all this. I just wish that media culture permitted people to experience it, to really experience it, outside of the fog of jokes and “irony.” No one mourns sarcastically, and that’s what people need to let themselves do right now, to mourn. No more gallows humor. Just the gallows.