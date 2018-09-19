deeds before words

Weight has been on my mind for a long time. In a typical day I take six psych medications. I have, as is common, gained quite a bit of weight on them. The day I went to the hospital I weighed 177. Today I weigh 215. Even before my own weight gain, I like a lot of progressive people have long wanted society to be better to the overweight, to treat them with greater respect and dignity.

So there’s a lot to agree with in this piece by Michael Hobbes, in which he writes that obesity is not as bad for your health as some people think and that the stigma against being obese has worse health outcomes than obesity itself. I’m sure he’s getting a lot of the typical “FAT IS STILL BAD FOR YOU BLAH BLAH BLAH,” the usual bad faith and point-missing, and I wouldn’t want to contribute to it. Still, there’s something that always bothers me about pieces like this.

Here’s the problem: many of the people who share it and praise it most enthusiastically will, through their behavior, demonstrate that their ostensible support for its message is only that, support on paper. If eating and exercising less bring pleasure, and they do, and the negative health impact of obesity are smaller than have been advertised, then the sensible thing for people who agree with Hobbes to do is to gain weight. Of course there’s still the stigma, and it’s hard to go first on an issue like this. But the only way to normalize being overweight (and that’s a term we’ll have to throw out) is for more people to be unashamedly overweight. No single act of solidarity with overweight people would mean nearly as much as a lean person becoming overweight.

I suspect that this isn’t going to happen. I suspect, in fact, that even Hobbes himself will not consciously allow himself to get heavier in light of his article. I suspect in fact that very many people will nod vigorously along to this article, tweet out praise for it coupled with righteous anger at the way things are, then go climb on top of a stationary bike before consuming a carefully selected bowl of ancient grains. Decrying conditions with your words that you then reinforce with your actions seems to me to be the definition of hypocrisy. I don’t doubt that these people consciously think “I am an advanced being who sees nothing whatsoever wrong with being overweight.” But I guarantee most of them are also people who have and do and will fear gaining weight themselves. Body positivity is always for other people.

The problem with essays like this one, and with so much other social commentary these days, is that it posits social behavior as endlessly mutable and thus perfectable. It’s an interesting contrast: Hobbes says – and he’s absolutely right – that losing weight is very hard and that our weights are far less under our control than we are led to believe. What I would ask is why, these days, we are under the impression that things like the stigma against the overweight are any more mutable themselves. “Changing your weight is really hard, so stop expecting it of so many people” seems like a righteous thing to so. But changing stigma is hard too. It’s only the unjustified contemporary assumption that broad social beliefs and behaviors can be easily engineered that suggests otherwise.

The point is not to stop fighting the stigma against the obese. We must do so, to be moral. Hobbes gives a few good ideas about how to do it. The point is to recognize that the actual personal behavior of the loudest critics of fat-shaming suggests that this task will be far, far harder than assumed. And if the work will be hard and long, then it would be best not to adopt a tactic premised on it being easy and short – that is, the cheap thrills of the self-righteous Tweet. If the work has to be long and hard, then it would be far better to be subtle, to be judicious, to be calm, to be measured. Ending the stigma against being overweight, it seems to me, will take adults making many small decisions in how the speak, think, and act, none of which will engender the praise of their peers… unlike those tweets. Somewhere along the line the people who write our culture convinced themselves that being angry on the internet is a vehicle for change. But it doesn’t even change themselves.

Some people are lighter and some are heavier. Some people mock and harass the heavier, and the moral calculus about that behavior is pretty simple. And some people preach body positivity while expending manic energy to make sure that they never look like the people they ostensibly defend. The latter condition is a lot less easy to parse, and carries with it none of the cheap uplift of denouncing the former. But for my money it’s that condition that most requires our attention, our commitments, our quiet reflection.