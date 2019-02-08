the deal for white men

In certain populations that are severely overrepresented in our national conversation, like people who work in media, academia, or politics, it’s become vaguely embarrassing to be a white man. Every day some new tweet goes viral, collecting thousands of likes and retweets, by commenting on the essential mediocrity and social undesirability of white men. The joke, generally, is on us.

Meanwhile the actual distribution of money and power has not changed at all. White men get to keep that.

Speaking as a white man, in a purely selfish way – we’ll take it. I mean, wouldn’t you take that deal, 100% of the time? I am not personally affronted by the jokes, but if I was, I’d still accept this bargain as being absurdly one-sided in my favor. Speaking as someone who very much wants to erase the pernicious inequality that defines our society, this bargain seems terrible. But the people who tell the jokes and the people who laugh at them never seem to put together that this is what’s happening.

I am convinced that the obsession with jokes and being performatively clever for the other cool kids has become a legitimate problem for the left-of-center. Being clever dominates the mental and social existence of people who are ostensibly dedicated to achieving justice. Every jokes numbs people to the depths of the work ahead; every shared laugh masquerades as something resembling an activist community that could actually achieve change. I could see this basic bargain persisting another 5 years, another 10, another 25, and the self-same people would never think to ask what all the jokes are adding up to, enjoying themselves, laughing all the way.