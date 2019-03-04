a few things about Marxism that I wish more people knew

Marxism is a form of scientific rationalism. The “materialist” is as important as the “dialectical.” Marx was as interested in epistemology as he was in politics, and his school of epistemology was rigidly scientific. Accordingly, Marxism is the science of history; it is an attempt to tell a story – an empirically verifiable story – about the natural and necessary cycle of human development, one no different in kind than the scientific story about metamorphosis or the tides. Engels, in particular, was a flinty rationalist who despised philosophy that was not tied to a strictly materialist vision of the world. Relatedly, Marxism is not anti-Enlightenment; Marxism is the culmination of the Enlightenment. Because Marxism gets lumped into a vague penumbra of lefty beliefs, it is sometimes mistaken as anti-Enlightenment in the way post-colonialism and post-structuralism are. This is flatly untrue. Marxism is a part of the Enlightenment project; indeed, it is the Enlightenment brought to its greatest flower: Marxism asserts the emancipatory power of rationality. Marxism is not about equality! Please take 10 minutes and check out this excellent video. As the narrator says, Marx and Engels each independently arrived at the conclusion that equality was a nonsensical political goal. Nowhere in the central texts of Marxism is equality advanced as a goal in itself. Rather, Marxism promised an end to exploitation, an alternative to a world where the labor power of the working class was used to improve the profit margins of the bourgeoisie. A communist government promises greater human flourishing and an end to the fundamentally parasitic relationship between capital and labor, but it does not and cannot promise an end to inequality. Marxism is anti-statist, or at least, post-statist. Popular discussions of Marxism are strange in that they endlessly discuss the descriptive elements – Marx’s take on the capitalist world and how it functions – and comparatively silent on the prescriptive elements – how to change the world. Nowhere is this more evident than in the idea of the state under communism. Typically, communism is associated with the sprawling bureaucracy of the late Soviet state. But Marxism has three projects: destroy capitalism, kill God, and dismantle the state. Each is as important as the other. A communist society is in fact the opposite of a giant government. Instead, it is a collection of semi-autonomous workers collectives, organized based on the principle of “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” These are the communes that give communism its name. And in Marxist theory – black letter, unambiguous Marxism – as the communes grow, the state spontaneously withers away, as the functions once undertaken by a (inherently counter-revolutionary) bureaucratic class are handled by and for the people.

