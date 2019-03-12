we’ve got no idea of the scale

It’s a point I make in my forthcoming book: it’s likely that our educational metrics are filled with massive fraud. You’ve seen today’s scandal about the elite and the way they cheat the system. But you could pick anything else – the model private school that was a hive a fraud and abuse, the magnet school that took selection bias to new heights, or the charter school that hit on the novel solution of achieving excellence by just giving everyone As. There are dozens more – which means there’s untold thousands of cheats, big and small, that go undiscovered.

As I’ve said many times, it’s incredibly easy for, say, charter schools to cream the best kids of the top so that their outcomes look good. And that’s just this side of out-and-out fraud. Researchers are powerless in the face of this stuff. Do you think Raj Chetty has worried about that a day in his life?

Look: educational institutions and educational “reformers” have direct financial and political incentive to cheat. The only thing that really prevents them from cheating is the honor system. What’s the oversight for the average private school? There is none. So what’s more likely to you? That everyone is staying clean through pure integrity? Or that it’s rotten all the way through?