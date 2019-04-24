walking and chewing gum

Is student loan debt forgiveness regressive, considering that most people who hold student loan debt are in significantly better financial shape than those who don’t? If we lived in a vacuum and were doing nothing else, sure… but we don’t and we aren’t. I support student loan debt forgiveness as part of a broad set of economic and social policies which will benefit the worst off most of all, as well as helping the income-rich but heavily indebted. And people of conscience will fight to ensure that the most is done for those with the greatest need. They will not be forgotten.

In general, any thinking person should be able to grasp that people 1) can be privileged and 2) still need help. Indeed I’d say that grasping this idea, this act of negative capability, is the essential step for a 21st century left.