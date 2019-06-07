they’ll come and tear your welfare state apart

Someone was kind enough to give me a copy of Bhaskar Sunkara’s The Socialist Manifesto. There’s a lot one could say about it. Probably most urgent is the simple fact that what Sunkara describes is not, in fact, socialism, as the non-negotiable bedrock of socialism is decommodification, which is conspicuously missing from Sunkara’s vision of the future.

But that’s not the bigger point. I don’t care about fighting for the definition of socialism, not anymore. What I do care about is that this New New Left, this DSA left, this Jacobin left, has utterly failed to offer a remotely coherent response to the critique of such left liberalism that comes from the radical left, the communist left. That critique is simple: all of the wonderful pity charity welfare programs this new left would pass would be forever at the mercy of the relentless power of capital. Because the new left has focused so myopically on redistributive programs and essentially ignored the basic dynamics of power, the ideal systems that they describe are ones where there is no meaningful check on the rapacious power of capital. Which means that the welfare state they build will be taken apart, brick by brick, as soon as it is put together.

It is common for today’s new left to endorse the so-called “Nordic model” and to talk about the Scandinavian welfare states as some sort of shining city on the hill. This is bizarre to anyone who has actually paid attention: the Scandinavian social democratic state does not really exist anymore. For decades that system has been dismantled, with deregulation, privatization, assaults on union rights and declining union rates, and erosion of the redistributive programs that made this region so famous. Yes, there was such a thing as the Nordic model 50 years ago. The fact that this model no longer exists outside of the imagination of those who don’t bother to check is the radical critique in a nutshell.

It happened in America too; while there was never anything like a social democratic state here, we had the New Deal and the Great Society, and we had no systematic means to repel the power of capital, and so the welfare state was subject to the whims of capital. A similar thing happened in the UK and France, and there are examples like South Africa where capital prevented the radical platform from getting going in the first place despite electoral dominance from the supposed left party. (For the record the ANC’s most radical period took place when there was a muscular South African Communist Party. It’s almost like the New New Left should be cultivating its relationships to its left rather than falling all over itself to denounce communism.)

All of these well meaning and passionate movements failed to check the power of capital, and this is perfectly predictable; welfare programs cannot create power even in the best circumstances. It takes a direct assault on capital – on its creation and its perpetuation – to do that. Sunkara defines his project in the terms of democracy, like workplace democracy, but he seems not to understand that as long as capital exists there is no democracy. In a market system value and thus power will always accumulate in the hands of capital, and that’s true even if you call it “market socialism.”

I say none of this out of animosity, though if anyone were to see this I’m sure it would be taken that way. I am saying it out of profound frustration: this is not a new dynamic, it is not an obscure problem, and it is not a challenge that the New New Left should be permitted to just ignore. None of the recent anticommunism to come out of DSA and Jacobin circles can be taken seriously so long as it ignores the central critique of left liberalism offered by radical critics. Sunkara’s book is emblematic of the New New Left in that it fails to come up with a compelling response to this question. And until and unless its members can come up with an actual plan, a convincing argument for why this time capital won’t just claw back what it loses, it can’t be taken seriously. They love to say communism has never worked, but of course social democracy has never worked either. Not for long.

Let me leave you with this. Forbes:

The secret few politicians share is that over 34% of the current Medicare system (more than 20 million people) today isn’t actually run by the government, but by private companies. This segment of Medicare is called Medicare Advantage and it is growing at an increasing rate each year. The Congressional Budget Office projects that nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries will be covered by Advantage over the next decade. An expansion of Medicare will also likely mean a massive expansion of Advantage, a program by which private insurers receive the same amount of money Medicare would have spent on a given patient in a year. Those private insurers take on the challenge to spend less than the government would spend in order to stay in business. The Advantage program has attracted 289 different private insurers to compete for this business in 2019, including Troy Medicare, a startup I co-founded. By expanding the current Medicare system from 60 million beneficiaries today to 327 million, the Advantage market would grow nearly six times overnight. This growth would greatly benefit UnitedHealth, Humana, CVS Health, and other private insurance companies offering Advantage plans.

This is, of course, quite correct. The minute that Medicare for All is enacted in a system that otherwise does nothing to challenge the supremacy of capital, the program will become just another site of capitalist exploitation. I desperately want Medicare for All. But it is emblematic of the profound failure of imagination of the DSA left to understand just how capital will adapt to its passage. Either capital will find a way to derive profit from it and in doing so deepen inequality and exploitation, or it will eventually tear it down. And President Bernie Sanders will not be able to do a single fucking thing about it.