life is not an actuarial science

One of the little benefits I get at work is a transit benefit. I get automatic deductions from my check that come out pre-tax, and those deductions then fund a monthly unlimited MTA card. It’s not world changing as far as my taxes go but it does provide a real financial benefit, and it’s convenient to have the card sent to me in the mail every month.

Only the last couple months it hasn’t come. I’ve been wrestling with WageWorks, the for-profit entity that manages the commuter benefit, and with Brooklyn College’s Benefits office, to try and figure out why. I’m hoping that I’ve finally got it set back up, because it really bothers me not to have it. Something about monthly unlimited makes it comforting; it expands my world. And it’s nice to be able to grab a short bus ride, or to stop off somewhere along my subway line to grab groceries on my way home, without guilt.

Many would tell you, though, that monthly unlimited is not the way to go. They say that if you simply do the math you’ll find that most people won’t actually see a financial benefit compared to simply filling a card with money. This version of this argument (which I’ve also heard several times in person) says you need to hit 47 rides a month for it to make sense, and argues that most people don’t.

Well, maybe most people don’t. But I do. I go to work and back every weekday, and on a typical day add another trip and back, whether to the gym, to go shopping, or to meet friends out. The article argues that most people stay at home on holidays and weekends, but I actually use the transit system more on days off. I’m more likely to take multi-leg trips. So even in the limited dollars-and-cents perspective the card is worth it for me.

But it goes deeper than saying that the math works out in my favor. Even if it worked out that I used the card less than 47 times in a month, I would still favor monthly unlimited because having an unlimited pass affects my psychology and thus my behavior. Think about it: paying per ride directly incentivizes riding as little as possible. It makes you stop and think “do I really need to make this trip?” Paying for monthly unlimited does just the opposite; it provides an incentive to get the most out of the card possible. The question becomes, why not make this trip? And that’s what I want in my life, for the incentives to line up in such a way that I leave the house and explore the city. I’m not just paying for the rides with a monthly unlimited card. I’m paying to align my financial best interest with my social best interest. I’m also paying to not ever have to think to myself “is this trip really worth the cost?”

As usual, economics reduces human behavior to a reductive vision of profit maximizing while the reality is more complex thanks to the existence of psychology. We have inner lives, and they are not rational. And you can pry my monthly unlimited from my cold dead hands.