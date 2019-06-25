class in Marxism

From a Marxist perspective (that is to say, a correct perspective) class has nothing to do with how much money you make (your income) or hold (your wealth). This is very surprising for people and many socialists seem unaware of this fact.

Within Marxism class is determined by the source of your income and in particular its relationship to surplus value. In Marxist analysis the creation of profit stems from the worker. The capitalist owns a factory and buys the raw materials at a certain price, and then the worker performs their labor and, somehow, the value of the produced commodity is higher than the operating costs and the wage of the laborer. This tells us that it is the worker who creates value, value that is higher than its constituent elements and thus “surplus.” But the worker does not pocket the profit, only their wage. The capitalist takes the profit despite not having produced it. The rate at which capitalists accrue capital through capturing surplus value created by workers is called the rate of exploitation.

It is here that class divisions (and class consciousness) are created. If you work for a wage or salary and do not capture a percentage of profits commensurate with the value you create, you are a worker. If on the other hand you derive your money from rents – that is, from exploitation, from interest rates, from financial speculation and the general tendency of wealth to generate more wealth – you are a capitalist, part of the bourgeoisie. A baseball player might make $30 million a year, but they are still a worker; the owner of their team captures the surplus value created by that baseball player and they are thus the victim of exploitation and a worker. The owner does not labor for the team he owns, in the sense that he earns a wage to create surplus value. He relies on the accrual of surplus value being mined off the backs of his players.

The petite bourgeois are essentially the upper middle class, people whose primary source of income is indeed a wage or salary (ie selling surplus value, being exploited) but who owns enough stock or real estate etc. to have developed a bourgeois class consciousness. They are structurally workers but aspirationally bourgeois and typically class traitors in their behavior.

I wish people would be more careful in how they talk about such things.