a little heads up

My book, titled The Cult of Smart, is tentatively due to be published in summer of 2020. The subtitle is to be negotiated with the publishing house, St. Martins; I currently like How Our Obsession with Intelligence Hurts Our Kids, Our Economy, and Ourselves, but that changes by the day. The book is an argument that, in a world where everyone has different strengths and things to contribute, an entire economic system built on rewarding the “smart kids” is cruel and destructive. And I propose an alternative that’s more varied, more productive, and more humane.

I’ve written enough about what the book isn’t and I’m not gonna do it anymore. I hate that I still have so long to wait for it to come out but that’s publishing.