Quentin Tarantino ages in reverse

This will spoil Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino’s latest did not work for me on a variety of levels. The first half lacks connective tissue between its various scenes, leaving it with a “this happened and then this happened and then this happened” feeling. The scenes with Al Pacino seem to have been spliced in from some other movie. The sudden (re)appearance of oppressive voice over, telling us what the characters are thinking and feeling, was maddening for me, leaving me begging to simply be allowed to watch the movie and draw my own conclusions about what happened. The people who point out that Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate does almost nothing are correct. All of Rick’s motivations and feelings are spelled out so explicitly it’s like getting hit in the face with a brick – hey, he’s feeling like an old and washed up actor, let’s have an 8 year old teach him about acting!

But the art direction is beautiful and the period elements are convincing and the acting throughout is top notch, showing Tarantino’s usual ability to inspire great performances in tiny parts. If the movie had ended the way we are meant to expect it to end I would value it more highly. But of course it doesn’t end the way we expect.

No, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is part of what I am tempted to call Tarantino’s Revenge Trilogy, but you can’t really do that because most of his movies are about revenge. What I’m thinking of, specifically, is three films that take as their purpose the settling of historical scores, movies that get revenge for historical crimes – Hollywood, Inglourious Basterds, and Django Unchained. The Tate-La Bianca murders, the crimes of the Nazis, and slavery, each cinematically avenged, great acts of evil undone through frictionless and righteous violence, and all gorgeously shot. The Holocaust, this time with a happy ending.

Watching Hollywood I was reminded of this old piece in Tablet (from before Tablet went insane), which meticulously takes Basterds to task. As the author says, Tarantino’s revenge story violates Jewish moral law while ostensibly scoring one for the Jews; it reduces the greatest crime in human history to fodder for action movie hijinks. In the piece Liel Leibovitz compares Basterds to Melville’s Army of Shadows, a truly brutal comparison for Tarantino’s film. Army of Shadows is a film that knows not only the depths of Nazi crimes but the futility of trying to avenge them; it is a story of moral weight. Basterds could have been written by a 12 year old.

What Tarantino can’t grasp is that even on the limited terms of cinematic vengeance, his movies are limp. The story of the Holocaust is precisely the story of an act for which there can be no revenge, no recompense, no resolution and no understanding. If every single Nazi had immediately burst into flames at the conclusion of the war, this would offer no meaningful comfort; the murder of 11 million people cannot be compensated for. For the Holocaust there is no revenge and there is no atonement. Slavery cannot be dunked on, no matter how cool you make Django seem. And there’s no comfort for the Manson dead. Not even in the movies.

I am not one of those who believes that Tarantino is a racist or a misogynist. I appreciate most of his movies and love Death Proof the most. But the best movie he’s made, in my opinion, is Pulp Fiction, and it’s here that I arrive at my point about him aging in reverse. Most of Tarantino’s movies are well-crafted, engaging, and frequently quite funny. What is missing from his later work and present in his best, earliest work – Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs – is moral maturity. The character of Jules undergoes a moral arc in the movie; his brush with death causes him to contemplate the meaning of mortality and compels him to change his life. As he stares down his gun at Pumpkin and Honey Bunny he understands, in a way he didn’t before, what the power of life and death really means. It’s impossible to imagine Rick or Cliff in Hollywood maturing in a similar way, or changing at all, really. They amble along until Tarantino gives them a crack at righteous violence, and of course they pull it off with aplomb. Anthony Lane once wrote that the movies today know everything about violence and nothing about suffering, and I can’t imagine a better description of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s a shame that the years since Pulp Fiction have left Tarantino 25 years older but somehow less grown up.