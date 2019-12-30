“this tactic is totally ineffective” is not a defense

There’s a weird thing that’s been happening lately where defenders of canceling say that cancel culture doesn’t exist. (Or the far more annoying “isn’t a thing.”) They then proceed to go on writing about cancel culture for thousands of words, demonstrating that there is by definition a phenomenon of which they are aware. So that’s strange. Certainly, many many people online are (explicitly, in their own words) trying to cancel people every day.

More coherent are those who say that you shouldn’t complain about cancel culture because people who get canceled are fine. This, I have to assume, is one of the first times a political tactic has been defended by arguing that it is powerless and irrelevant. If this is so, then why bother with the Twitter histrionics at all? Why drag anyone if dragging does nothing? Why not just… stop?