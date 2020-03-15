is it possible to respond rationally to Covid-19?

I kind of feel like the answer is no.

When we all first started tracking this disease, I said in a Gchat “I don’t know what’s going to happen with this thing, but I do know that all of the incentives for both traditional media and social media are to overstate, not understate, the dangers.” And, later, “the odds are literally zero that we will look back on these events and say ‘boy, the media really underplayed that one.'”

Was I wrong? I don’t think so. Because the incentives in media are what they are: “we’re all going to die” will always get more clicks than “this is a serious but manageable public health risk.” That’s inevitable, immutable. The profession broke itself many years ago and its brokenness makes it impossible for journalists to value restraint as much as they value panic. And there is a lot of media hysteria right now. There are many pieces that begin their analysis from assuming that the worst case projections are true. There is an omnipresent hectoring tone to the coverage that presumes whoever is reading it couldn’t possibly be taking the situation seriously enough. (Jockeying to be the most ” responsible” journalist by doomsaying more loudly and intently than your peers proves the media class will compete over anything.) Every journalist wants to be the one to say, “I’m the only one telling the horrible truth! I alone appreciate the dangers!”

I also don’t know why it’s not possible to both take this situation seriously and also to acknowledge that there profound differences in its dangers depending on your age and preexisting health. There’s been this weird attitude in the pieces I’ve read lately that act as though paying attention to the differing mortality rates is somehow a betrayal. Of course the lives of the elderly and disabled are just as valuable and important, and of course the healthy have a responsibility to behave in ways that minimize the risks of exposing the vulnerable. No argument there. But it is disingenuous to run pieces that broadly summarize the situation without acknowledging that the odds of a healthy person between the ages of 20-50 dying from Covid-19 are extremely low. I am taking this all very seriously, but I am not spending a moment worrying that this disease will kill me, because allowing fears of incredibly rare events to control your emotions is the definition of irrational and unhelpful behavior.

Every time you run a story without considering the dangers of overreaction, you contribute to the atmosphere that produces viral text message chains telling people to hoard gas and that the government is about to impose martial law.

The folk wisdom that has emerged is exactly as confused and scattershot as the media’s behavior would suggest. Social distancing does not mean you can’t go outside! I still have to walk my dog. I try to maintain a bubble between us and others passing by, but sometimes that’s impossible in Brooklyn. But what I’m not doing (and what my dog is not doing) is going outside to stand in close proximity to a bunch of strangers. I’m not waiting in line to go to brunch. I’m avoiding physical contact. I am, occasionally, running to the supermarket to get some food, and I’m doing it because everything I’ve read says that this does not violate the principles of social distancing. Do people read the actual guidelines that they say other people should be adhering to?

I understand why social distancing is necessary and will continue to practice it. In other sense we’ve been socially distancing ourselves for decades and I deeply fear as a society we will never return to each other.

This is an extremely serious situation and it sucks. Things are already fucked up and it’s possible that conditions change and the situation actually grows dire for the average American. I’m doing everything that’s asked of us. I am socially distancing myself. (I have always washed my hands regularly and coughed or sneezed into my sleeve, so I’m good on those.) I am prepared for self quarantine if necessary. What I refuse to do is to give in to this competitive sermonizing that the media seems utterly intent on engaging in. I’m following the fucking program. So why is every piece produced by the American news media still yelling at me?