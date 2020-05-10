the Charmer

Years ago, I was approached by a then-editor of Harper’s magazine, which was and is one of the publications I respect most in the world. They asked me to pitch. This in and of itself was not unusual; I have been invited to pitch many places, which is not as big of a deal as it may seem. (I have been invited to pitch many times by places that then rejected every one of my ideas. The NYT opinion editor asked me to pitch then systematically denied at least a dozen pitches, after which I told him to fuck off, which of course is the kind of ruinously self-destructive behavior I have become known for.) But this was a big one, to me. For some reason I knew immediately the topic I wanted to broach: Louis Farrakhan.

I had become fascinated by Farrakhan in the light of #BlackLivesMatter. The initial title of the piece I would go on to write was “The Last Radical Conservative.” Farrakhan melded two distinct worlds: radical black liberation and extreme social conservatism. Farrakhan was and remains a “pull your pants up” bootstrap-advocating black leader; when he returned to public consciousness in the #BlackLivesMatter heyday, this fact was studiously ignored, as was his homophobia, existential sexism, and to a degree, his famous anti-Semitism. (Even through my rose-colored glasses I cannot look beyond the statement “when God puts you in the ovens, it’s for good.”) Like Marcus Garvey before him, he represented a unique form of black conservatism that is not much thought of in today’s political battles. I have been predicting for awhile that we will actually see a return to “no excuses”-style black advocacy, the rise of new prophets who tell African Americans that only they can solve their own problems. So far I’ve been wrong. We’ll see.

In any event: Farrakhan was and is fascinating. He is not, presently, in real control of what remains of the (new) Nation of Islam; every indication is that he has been marginalized within the institution since a 2007 illness nearly killed him. And he is getting on in years and has serious medical problems. When he dies, I’m not sure how the world will eulogize him, but I am sure they will take an impossibly complex individual and sand away his profound strangeness.

This is all a roundabout way of asking my (several dozen) RSS followers to please read my Harper’s story. I went back and forth with the editors for a year before we settled on an outline of the piece. I then studied and wrote for another year. I read an entire biography cover to cover and the majority of another; I read dozens of scholarly journal articles and contemporary newspaper clippings about him; and I listened to over hours of his speeches. All of this for a 2500 word piece that, it appears, no one read. This was me at the height of my powers, and I wish to god that it had gotten half as much attention as some dashed-off blog post about identity politics I wrote in an hour. So do me a favor and read it. It embodies what I wanted to be, back when I was still a writer. And share it, if you’re inclined. I always sucked at promotion, and as a writer I lived as a vassal to my own self-created reputation. Perhaps I have always gotten what I deserved. But it’s worth reading.