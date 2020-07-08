if you really want to know

I wrote something yesterday that got a lot of views, at least in the context of someone who has written for a small audience of RSS subscribers periodically for the last two years. This was by design. I am promoting a book, and I owe it to St. Martin’s to try and drum up interest online. It can be hard to do that when you have (permanently) left Twitter. So I hoped my post yesterday might get some attention and get a link to the book circulating. It did, to the tune of about 37,000 views and counting. The culture war, I have always found, is manipulable.

On the internet all attention is negative attention, and so it followed that I got a lot of it yesterday. Inevitably this turned to my exile and the reason for it. So let me lay out my perspective and what I have done since. I might as well.

In spring of 2017 I got into a bad argument with my psychiatrist, quit seeing her, and went off meds again. Predictably, by summer I was descending into a manic phase. I rush to say that what follows is not an attempt to deny responsibility for things I did while manic; I am responsible for them, morally and ethically, and in every other sense. But you can’t understand what happened if you don’t understand my mental state. Over the course of several months I fell into deep paranoia, which is the most constant and reliable symptom of my manic states. I treated people horribly. The pattern was an old one: I would decide without evidence that someone close to me was working against me, I would incessantly test them to see if this was true, they would eventually reject me because of those accusations, and I would see that rejection as proof of the accusation all along. And then I’d move on to the next person.

Eventually, my fantasies became florid and I became more erratic and abusive. I believed that one person who was once very close to me was conspiring against me through a particular subreddit. I lost some friends I’ll never get back. I said some terrible things. And there are all sorts of dynamics that the internet doesn’t know about. What the internet does know about is that I made a terrible false accusation against Malcolm Harris. I can’t remember why. But I accused him of sexual assault based on nothing, and the backlash was swift. I was justly exiled from Twitter. I have been cancelled four or five times, but this was the only time I have deserved it. I understood and understand that my behavior was inexcusable and I accepted and accept that many people will not forgive me for it. I am afraid that I find people who have permanently rejected me over that incident to be acting reasonably.

Eventually I threatened someone (in a voicemail, like a real criminal genius). They told me that if I went to the hospital the next day, they might still call the cops, but that if I didn’t go to the hospital, they would definitely call the cops. So I had my brother come up from DC to get me and take me to the hospital.

I have been frustrated sometimes to learn that some people have accused me of using my mental illness as an excuse for my bad behavior. I defy you – I defy you – to find a single instance of me ever saying that my mental illness excuses me from the consequences of my actions. I have never said or suggested any such thing. I and I alone am responsible for the things I have done, regardless of mindset, and I accept that my current position in my life is a result of the things that I’ve done, the choices that I’ve made. In all of these cases I have known and acknowledged that I am responsible for everything that I do.

Now: did the fact that I was in a manic state affect my behavior? Of course it did. Would I have made that accusation against Malcolm had I not been in what would later be diagnosed as a psychotic episode? No, I would not have. (For one thing, if lucid I would have had to have thought about what exactly the consequences of that would be. What was my plan?) But this does not change my culpability or the necessity to change my life. I am responsible for the things I said and did. I understand how it could be confusing to think about, that I can be morally and personally responsible for something even as I acknowledge that I was not fully in control of it. I get why you might find it difficult to reconcile those two things. But here’s the beauty of it: you don’t have to reconcile them. The only person who has to find a way to live with all of this is me. Only me.

So when I got into treatment I realized that in addition to recovering from another episode I had to totally restart my life. How I got into treatment is a long and exhausting story involving health insurance, the vagaries of the mental health triage system, and a cabbie who couldn’t drive. In any event I emerged from the immediate crisis into the blessings of anonymity and with only one goal, which was recovery. Medicated and in treatment, I had to take a look around at the wreckage of my life and say, OK. This is the life I’ve got. It’s not great right now. What can I salvage? Can I make this life useful for others? And that ultimately is the idea behind the book, to find some way to be useful, to contribute. Before that happened, I had to recover. In many ways the first year after my meltdown was very difficult, but there was something very beautiful about it too. All I did was work on myself. I lived quietly and simply and tried to put myself back together.

When enough time had passed I made my apologies. Some people I apologized to privately. Some I apologized to publicly. I tried to make sure that they were real apologies, not fake half-apologies. Some people I did not apologize to because I knew the best way to serve them was to stay far away. And I have tried to be as comprehensive as I can in my recovery because my behavior was so unacceptable.

Every day I take five psychiatric medications; there are rare days when I take seven. When I first started treatment again I saw my psychiatrist several times a week, then once a week, now once a month. I have done group therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and psychoanalytic therapy. I saw a social worker. I’ve been to AA meetings and I was sober for 18 months. I was in a mental health support group. I’ve done meditation and yoga. I have tried. I am trying. And I swear this is not at all rhetorical or sarcastic: what do you want me to do that I haven’t already done?

In the end it’s immaterial. Does anyone think I’ll ever convince my critics that I am contrite and have changed? The internet does not forgive. It never has and it never will. The truth is that the people who already loved me will find a way to forgive me regardless of my behavior, and the people who already hated me will never see my contrition as enough. So who cares?

Were in not for my need to promote my book I would not have popped back up again. But I do need to promote my book. St. Martin’s made a commitment to me when they had every excuse not to and I owe them my best effort at selling copies. And, I’m afraid, since I lost my job at CUNY I may be forced to try and make a living as an opinion haver again. I have tried to find another job for 6 months with no success. I wish I had the luxury of not angering people by being there again. But I’m kind of running out of options here.