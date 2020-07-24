judgment exhaustion

A few months ago I was unfortunate enough to find myself in a conversation about, somehow, judging someone for using a Walkman. (As in, the kind that plays audio tapes.) A guy I’m not very acquainted with was describing a (pre-Covid) “encounter” with this sinfully retro technology. I put encounter in scare quotes because nothing actually happened. Rather this guy saw someone on the subway listening to a Walkman, developed an entire philosophy of life that he imputed onto the offending subway rider, and discussed working himself into a towering judgment about that assumed philosophy.

I assume you have at this point encountered this kind of “reading,” the kind where you take some seemingly-minor detail about someone and use it to generate this far broader conclusion about that someone, ascribing to ideology what might be mistaken for happenstance. I’m sure it existed in the analog age but it has certainly taken full flower in the internet era, which is dedicated to nothing more intensely than to overthinking things. As you can probably guess, this particular set of complaints involved the word “hipster”; the poor target of this person’s ire was assumed to be using the offending aged technology not out of convenience or preference or enjoyment but because he wanted to be perceived as using this obsolete technology, which the Walkman-user (my conversation partner assured) thought would carry with it all kinds of knock-on effects in terms of who the Walkman-user was. If you follow me.

It is not unusual to find people pointing out that the current era of online culture is one in which judgment flows bountifully and with great vigor; it is not unusual to find that because this is in fact the condition we live in. What gets a little less press, I think, is how the types of judgment have multiplied. There is a prevalent genre in internet circles that I would call overanalysis, in which someone takes some subject of interest previously thought trivial and applies the analytical skills common to grad school in the humanities until they have developed a reading that is ridiculous even as it is insightful. (This kind of overanalysis produced this profile of the Teen Wolf character Stiles, one of my favorite things ever published on the internet.)

Overanalysis is harmless, and often quite fun, when practiced on subjects like art and media, where the stakes are low. Overanalysis is also an intrinsic aspect of the academic experience, where we try to build the storehouse of human knowledge by having individuals become experts in microscopically small subject matters. The problem is that this kind of myopically focused seems to have become the basic mode of the online world. Everyone is missing the forest by standing about two inches from a tree. And this has dovetailed with social media’s evolution into a 24-7 judgment machine, so that everything is analyzed and judged at a level of absurd specificity.

Twitter calls this accountability. I would call it panopticism. People think nothing now of rendering other human beings into just another episode of TV waiting for the inevitable recap. This guy, seemingly a developed and functional human being, generated a pocket biography of a stranger based on that stranger’s use of, yes, an unusual piece of technology. Suppose every word of that analysis was correct. Suppose the Walkman was chosen for affective rather than practical concerns. The question would still remain, what’s it to you, man? Where did you get the idea that you should be making this kind of stringent, merciless analysis?

Now the astute among you might point out a meta layer here: aren’t I judging the judger? Aren’t I just as bad? Well for one I would point out again that I was simply in the unlucky position of having to listen to this person’s dissertation on why carrying a Walkman in 2020 is a mark of irredeemably bad character. But maybe you’re right – and that’s kind of the point. Because this kind of escalation in the presumed burden of judgment entraps all of us once it entraps most of us. I invite you to exist on social media while declining to judge. Maybe possible, but uncomfortable and likely unpopular. And the more that overanalysis overtakes analysis the stranger a healthy sense of perspective will seem. Who knows how exacting we will be conditioned to be in our judgments in the days to come, and how heavy the burden of judgment will fall?