that’s how you know it’s pathological

I apologize in advance for introducing this into your life, but consider this piece.

Everything I’ve written about the media for the past 12 years has been true. If anything I was too easy on them. Once again, we see an admission that Twitter is an awful place that does awful things to people who use it a lot and yet have no plans to quit the service.

This is a point I made on the Blocked and Reported podcast recently: one definition of addiction is those behaviors that you continue to engage in even when you know the net impact on your life is starkly negative. Well, this essay describes the author and people like him as living in hell. This is a trope; it’s common to call Twitter the “hellsite.” And if you buttonhole a member of the media and ask (and I have) “do you think Twitter brings more net positivity into your life than negativity?,” most will laugh at how obvious the answer is. Their use of the site causes them more pain than happiness.

The linked post fails, I think, by not acknowledging the fundamentally transactional nature of media relationships: relationships in media are mostly built on a implicit qui pro quo in which you signal about the other half of the relationship to the hive. (There are of course sincere friendships in media as well, but the multiplicative effects of the internet mean the transactional ones are utterly dominant in terms of number.) “You act like I’m important, and I’ll act like you’re important” is a very, very common arrangement between people in media who may very well not like each other at all save for this transaction. And it’s for this reason, more than any other, that journalists feel they can’t opt out of Twitter. Not because they’ll miss out on important news (they wouldn’t) and not because they couldn’t promote their work without it (they could) but because to do so would be to willfully give up the primary means of establishing yourself as a Special and Important Person.

And we can’t have that! There’s rules to this shit, and no one dare break them. If they did they’d find a special and rare form of freedom, but first they’d have to bear the risk of no longer looking cool in front of their friends. As usual, nobody wants to go first. After all, you might end up looking like some kind of Guy, instead of a Somebody….