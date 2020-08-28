The Cult of Smart Roundup, part two

Skip to content
- I have an excerpt out in the Chronicle of Higher Education today. I say without sarcasm that I appreciate the trolling headline.
- I got about as good of a review as I could expect to get from the Wall Street Journal….
- … and a flatly positive one from the National Review. Strange times!
- Fare Forward, a Christian publication I had not heard of before, has positive things to say. (Love the web design, by the way.)
- Patheos does not have positive things to say! The charter school stuff is a real sticking point, which, obviously, is no surprise.
- Finally, I wrote a response to those who say that I got the gene science wrong and that my book is thus invalid.
Related