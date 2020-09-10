here’s a thing that used to happen

So when I started blogging in 2008, a thing that would happen would be that a conservative writer would publish something on a conservative website, and then liberals at liberal publications would read those conservative websites, write up their own liberal responses and publish them on their liberal websites, and conservatives would write responses to responses, and so a decent number of people got to be employed.

And what I can’t scientifically say but which seems screamingly obvious to me is that this is almost unthinkable today. It just doesn’t happen. Liberals don’t even bother to read conservative publications, and they certainly don’t respond to them. I can’t say what conservatives do because, unlike in 2008, I barely read conservative publications anymore. It was a thing I felt honor-bound to do and now I just… don’t do it.

When was the last time that Screaming Social Justice Twitter got really mad about something published in the National Review? When did they react at all to something in the Weekly Standard? Those publications contain things, every day, that should positively enrage Twitter, but nobody even reacts. Practically the only time any conservative ideas get critiqued by progressives in media these days is when they appear in the New York Times, and there the anger is less about the ideas and more about the fact that the mouthpiece of the Professional Managerial Class has published something not preapproved by the Professional Managerial Class. (Bari Weiss is a hypocrite and clown, but when she says that the ultimate editor of the Times is Twitter, she is correct.) And then there’s the fact that the conservatives the Times publishes tend to be of the pensive, generally-unthreatening variety like Ross Douthat.

Meanwhile Twitter is able to maintain literally constant outrage even without going to the source of the most (to them) outrageous ideas. It doesn’t take any insider knowledge to recognize that leftists and progressives don’t get outraged by conservatives but rather by other leftists or progressives who wander out of the barn a little too far. The Harper’s letter controversy was not a debate about free speech and open dialogue; it did not even feature an ancillary debate about free speech and open dialogue. Rather it was a statement (fully understood by all signers except perhaps Noam Chomsky who’s too busy and cool to think of such things) of difference, a way to say to those who enforce the utter ideological hegemony of Twitter, “we are not like you.” And then the commisars of contemporary progressive conformity said “we’re not like you either.” And kind of floating around was the idea of free speech, which I think of in my imagination as a slightly-deflated balloon and picture sighing to itself as the fight goes on all around it, “why won’t anybody debate me?”

All of this, I think, was best described by Scott Alexander of SlateStarCodex (pbuh) in his post about the outgroup, which points out as I have that what really gets you mad is the people who you can imagine being. A 29-year old woman who writes about who’s currently serving lewks for The Cut can’t imagine being conservative Christian Michael Brendan Dougherty, but she went to the same college and did the same internship as some of the signers of the Harper’s letter. Them, she can hate.

This isn’t a lament, by the way. I lived through the blogosphere, or the tail end years of it anyway, and I’m not sure anybody actually did anything besides make it socially palatable for a liberal to support the Iraq war for awhile. It’s just very, very different from how things were a decade ago. I can’t figure out if anything’s been lost, but it seems like the sort of thing people would notice and talk about. As far as I can tell, almost no on does.