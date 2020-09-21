batter my heart

I remember the last day of summer school, sophomore year. My beloved friend Matt and I walking out, finally free, as we had the year prior, and as we each would in years to come. We walked into the pointless little field in front of Middletown High School that abutted Hunting Hill Avenue and in one motion, for no reason, he took his binder and winged it overhead in a brilliant arcing rainbow and as he did papers came spilling out into the air in front of and above us, spiraling into the summer air like white flakes in a snow globe. I tell you that those papers went impossibly high, rising up in a towering shower that seemed to me to defy the law of physics with insouciance and glee.

There was a time when I felt my life might fly that far, when I imagined that the future for me would hold that kind of spontaneity and that sense of fire. Now at 39 I find myself hoping not for transcendence or for passion, not for that altitude or that sense of the adventure of the moment, but for a job. I only want a job. Even those diminished expectations now seem like a long shot, right now, like the odds of a piece of math homework stretching upwards to the troposphere. Perhaps it’s possible for you to keep these two conflicting thoughts in mind: I am not feeling sorry for myself, and I feel nothing good about my life.

Three years ago I pulled the big fade, and the year that followed was terrible and beautiful. Soon I will not have to answer questions anymore, and I will have done my duty, for St. Martin’s and myself. And I wonder what I might find in that next silence, what understanding I will negotiate with the flux of life. All I know is that I will struggle and survive, struggle against myself and the ever-judging penetration of my own eyes, at war with a self that I neither know nor value but which still spouts its own form of defiance to the sky….