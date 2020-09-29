we are all Pauline Kael now

There’s a famous story (perhaps apocryphal) where the legendary film critic Pauline Kael evinced shock that Nixon had won in ’68, justifying her shock by saying “no one I know voted for him.” This has been taken as an indictment of her limited perspective, of her living in a bubble.

Consider this piece from the AV Club, in which the author cannot comprehend the fact that Bill Maher’s show Real Time has been renewed yet again by HBO. “There’s no real explanation for why HBO continues to hand out renewals to Real Time With Bill Maher even though nobody likes the show,” write Sam Barsanti, who is prone to this kind of myopic, social media-drenched perspective. Well, I don’t like the show either, but clearly, a lot of people do. HBO would not run a show for two decades if it wasn’t profitable.

No, the situation is that nobody on Sam Barsanti’s Twitter feed likes the show, and like almost every progressive writer, he thinks his Twitter feed is coincident with the world. This way of thinking is so, so common among today’s journalist class. Twitter has broken their brains. Cognitively, they must know that there is vast selection bias at play in the world that is revealed through their Twitter, but they just seem completely incapable of reckoning with that difference. For example, judging from lefty Twitter you would think that every Black voter was a radical police abolitionist, when in fact 81% of polled Black voters want police presence to remain the same or to increase. You just can’t draw conclusions about the world from looking at your social media feed, but the unconscious bias towards doing so may be more for any of us to overcome. It’s another way in which Twitter ruins the world.

Of course, I’m included. My perceptions of how other writers view the world is conditioned by… their behavior on social media. Tricky!