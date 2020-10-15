this is not how it should work

This post is not a fundraiser, and it’s not designed to elicit sympathy. It’s just to describe a little piece of the brokenness of the system.

Every few months I need to get bloodwork done because of the medications I take. It’s usually a battery of 10-12 tests, some specifically related to my medication and some not. (My psychiatrist is board certified in internal medicine in addition to psychiatry.) In particular, I am on a high daily dose of lithium, and lithium has what they call a “narrow therapeutic band”; that is, there’s a thin line between when it’s therapeutic and when it’s toxic. And there is an association (though not an uncontroversial one) between long-term lithium use and kidney disease. You have to be careful.

I am months overdue for my tests because I lost my job and health insurance in July. I am resigned to paying out of pocket for the tests. (I got this healthcare-only credit card when I got my teeth fixed a couple years ago and I’m planning to use that.) However I have been stymied because the labs I’ve contacted simply will not give me straight answers about how much it will cost. I have scoured websites and talked to a half-dozen people on the phone and gotten zero clarity like “this test will cost this much.” They seem to refuse to provide this information. So I’m forced to go in blind with no idea how much the bill will be and will rely on credit to pay however much back over time. Will that be $250? $500? $1000? In the American health care system it could be any of these or more. Hugely inflated costs relative to the rest of the world and a total lack of price transparency mean that the uninsured are forever rolling the dice – or, more often, foregoing treatment in fear of doing so.

It should go without saying that the financial difficulties of being unemployed compound the problems of being uninsured, and being uninsured is a product of being unemployed.

I have always tried to be someone with an expansive moral imagination – that is, to try and understand the other side’s perspective even when I viscerally reject that perspective. But I cannot understand the mindset of people who defend the current system, or those who preserve it by opposing change even if they will not defend the current system explicitly. I cannot occupy that point of view. The system seems indefensible, and the most likely short-term change to the system will be to make it even worse. All here in America, the world’s shining city on a hill.