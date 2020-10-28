it’s not complicated

Next Tuesday I will vote in relevant state and local races. (Maybe excluding the judges because the Democrat and Republican slates are the exact same people so truly who cares how I vote.) I will not vote in the presidential election because it is mathematically irrelevant if I do and neither candidate remotely represents my values. In 2016 the entire borough of Brooklyn, the huge Democratic stronghold where I live, could have declined to vote at all and Hillary Clinton still would have comfortably won the state of New York. The idea is not and has never been that the candidates are the same. The point is that the mathematical value of my vote is nil. And at the first debate when Joe Biden was asked about #BlackLivesMatter and the police, after months of unrest and so much racial injustice, after Black Americans called out in anguish for George Floyd and so many others, he said “I want to fund the police more.” That man does not represent my values, so I will not vote for him. That’s how voting is supposed to work.

If I lived in a swing state I’d vote for Biden and not think twice about it. But when I say I wouldn’t think twice about it I don’t just mean that I would do it without hesitation. I also mean that I would do it understanding it not to be some incredibly noble duty that I should be celebrated for performing but as a minor element of political life that is less important than living according to a set of political values. The kind of values we’re commanded to set aside every four years. The commandment right now is not “vote” but rather “just vote,” and that commandment is morally empty. Guess what: a lot of people “just voted” for Donald Trump and elected him president. “Just vote” is how we get here. If you really mean “just vote for my candidate,” then for God’s sakes say that and stop with the disingenuous suggestion that a vote by its very existence brings anything positive to the world.

I work hard to be engaged with local activism and have several groups and coalitions I’m a part of. That work is no doubt insufficient and I could do more of it. But that work is so much more meaningful than a mathematically-irrelevant vote could ever be. There is a whole world of ways to engage politically, and yet the vast majority of people who proudly brandish their “I Voted” stickers will never deign to engage in them. Perhaps they would be, in a different world; everyone, after all, is an activist waiting to be born. We could have a country of vastly more politically engaged people with far more involved in the kind of local political groups and coalitions that can, at their best, make change in real people’s lives that real people can see. But we don’t have that America, in part because people are so myopically and aggressively (even threateningly) fixated on “just vote”-ing that people are made to believe their political duty only comes around every two years, or even every four.

You can come up with your responses about how this attitude is elitist or privileged or sanctimonious or whatever else, I don’t give a shit. I’ve been hearing it for exactly 20 years now and that stuff no longer has any meaning to me.