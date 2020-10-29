no, I didn’t get ripped off

A couple people have sent me this AV Club post about a newsletter from David Friedman that has the same basic idea as an old Tumblr post I recently shared on Facebook – that Vanilla Ice’s vanity film Cool As Ice looks incredible thanks to the cinematography of Janusz Kamiński. I think these two people have their antennas up especially because Friedman chose some nearly identical images from the movie that I did.

Well, look – if Cool As Ice comes across your radar, it’s not hard to be blown away by the images, and that’s a short walk to realizing a great cinematographer had worked on this bad movie. (Although I think I have more affection for the movie as a whole than Friedman.) Sure, there are some overlapping images, but again, it’s natural to expect different people to be attracted to the same scenes. Most importantly, nobody reads my Tumblr. I started the thing immediately after my troubles specifically to have a place to write where no one knew me and where there was no connection to my prior life. It’s hard to believe that Friedman would have seen it even despite my sharing the post on Facebook a month or two ago. It’s just parallel thinking.

I appreciate how protective some of you are of me but there’s no plagiarism here.