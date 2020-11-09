My unemployment and my job hunt continue. It has been difficult lately. The jobs that seem like a perfect match are of course that much worse when you hear nothing. And of course no one sends rejection emails.

I have heard lots of advice and while I appreciate the intent behind every word of it I do not need to hear more. The reality is brutally simple: someone has to say yes. That’s it, that’s the whole thing. For ten months I’ve been applying to jobs and no one has said yes. And someone has to. That’s it, that’s my deliverance. It is no simpler or more complicated than that. Someone has to say yes.

The looming question over my life is whether my past will make it impossible for someone to say yes. It is really a sticky and discouraging situation. I have a checkered past, though I have no criminal record, and though I take and have always taken responsibility for everything I’ve done, it is the case that my past is checkered in large part because of a serious and chronic mental illness. The condition that feels impossible is that I can neither get out ahead of that past by trying to explain myself and how I live my life now, nor just ignore it. My situation with Malcolm Harris is the most obvious manifestation. If they Google me and find out about it without my having the opportunity to explain how entirely I’ve changed my life and tried to make things better, they’ll likely run away. But I also can’t exactly address these situations in a cover letter. Everyone has told me that disclosing my mental illness and assorted consequences of it to potential employers is a terrible idea. Fine. But the alternative is that they find out anyway with no opportunity for me to explain or defend myself. It just seems impossible.

I am aware that some people believe that if I just let go of things that happened more than three years ago, I could move on and my life will improve. I have heard this many times. Perhaps it’s wise, I don’t know. Again, the question remains about what I can do to mitigate the damage done when someone Googles me.

I just want a job. I’m trying very hard. Someone has to say yes. That’s it, that’s all. Someone has to say yes.

Update: For those asking, I have been applying for jobs everywhere. Jobs like laborer or salesman. So no, it’s not because I’m not applying widely.